The Wellness Coalition is offering help with enrolling with health insurance on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Albert Turner, Sr. Courthouse Annex in Marion.
Residents may receive help in applying for health insurance through the federal marketplace, Medicare, Medicaid or others. Those interested in applying are asked to bring information with them to help with the process.
The following is requested:
- Social security number
- Check stubs, wages, tips
- Employer information
- Most recent tax statement
- Net income if self-employed
- Immigration documents
- Social security payments
- Alimony, retirement, or pension income
- Rental income
- Investment income (such as dividends or interest)
- Other taxable income
- Current healthcare information
Open enrollment ends Jan. 15. To learn more, call the Wellness Coalition at 334-293-6502.
Assistance with enrollment on Dec. 27 will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Courthouse Annex at 200 Pickens Street in Marion.
