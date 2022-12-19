Business and community leaders from a diverse range of backgrounds have been elected to serve terms on the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.
Joining the 46-member board as new directors are Alyson Baxter of The University of Alabama; Elizabeth Beeker of Express Employment Professionals; Bobby Bragg of JamisonMoneyFarmer PC; Katrina Keefer of DCH Health System; David Pass of The Sealy Companies; Mark Tobin of The Westervelt Company; Ken Todd of McAbee Construction, Inc.; Craig Williams of Avenue Pub and The Wine Market; and JacQuan Winters of The Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation.
Elected to return to the board for a second three-year term are Heather Dill of Embassy Suites Tuscaloosa Downtown; Amy Echols of Kentuck Art Center and Festival; Jheovanny Gomez of Jalapeños Restaurants; Jordan Morris of Ward Scott Morris Architecture; Whitney Oswalt of Alabama ONE; Jasmine Rainey of Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports; David Rains of Randall Reilly; Nikki Ray of Eatmybeats, Inc.; and Kelsey Rush of Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports.
Each director will serve a three-year term beginning January 1, 2023.
The Chamber’s Board of Directors has also elected its leadership team for 2023. Michele Coley, owner of the Allstate Coley Agency, will serve as chair of the Board of Directors. Joining Coley on the Executive Committee is outgoing Board chair Tripp Powell of Powell Enterprises; Anwar Aiken of The Grand Event Design & Décor; Bobby Bragg of JamisonMoneyFarmer PC; Matt Fajack of The University of Alabama; Chip Fuqua of Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc.; Matt Feller of BF Goodrich Tire Manufacturing; Jheovanny Gomez of Jalapeños Restaurants; Carl Jamison of JamisonMoneyFarmer PC; Jordan Morris of Ward Scott Morris Architecture; Jim Page of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama; David Pass of The Sealy Companies; and Kelsey Rush of Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports.
“This organization is extremely fortunate to have such prominent community leaders serving on our governing body,” Jim Page, Chamber president and CEO, said. “The collective talent and influence of the chamber’s volunteer leadership team is second to none, and it positions our organization to continue to play a pivotal role in this region’s economic success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.