GreenSky Gives will hold a meeting at the Wilbourne Building in Marion on outreach for underserved farmers and others in similar positions on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m.
"This is an outreach event for historically underserved and socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers to provide information on accessing USDA conservation, environmental, and loan programs," said a post on Main Street Marion's Facebook page. "Interested new or beginning farmers and veterans are also welcome!"
Click here to register for the event. The Wilbourne Building is located at 314 Washington Street in Marion.
