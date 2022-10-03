The Wilcox Area Chamber of Commerce (WACC) is taking applications for Christmas in Camden on Dec. 6.
General registration is being held through Nov. 22. The cost is $15 for WACC and $25 for non-members. The cost for late registration, if available, after Nov. 22 is $25 for WACC members and $35 for non-members.
On the day of the event, set up will take place at 4:30 p.m. and vendors will need to be ready to sell by 5:20 p.m.
A copy of the registration form can be seen here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.