Gator in 2023 Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest

Matthew Dees took first place in the Cold-Blooded Critters Category of the 2023 contest with this image of an American alligator near the Mobile Bay Causeway in South Alabama.

The winners of the 2023 Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest are listed below. As usual, the judges had a very difficult time selecting the winning photos from among the thousands entered. The 2024 contest will be announced later this year.

“The abundant diversity in Alabama’s landscape and native wildlife make it a photographer’s paradise,” said Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR). “From the north Alabama mountains to the state’s Gulf Coast, the winning images in this year’s Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest highlight the natural beauty of our state. Congrats to all of the winners!”

Sponsors of the 2023 photo contest include Alabama State Parks, the Alabama Conservation Enforcement Officers Association, and the Alabama Tourism Department. Each winner will receive a prize pack and be featured in a traveling exhibit throughout 2023. When the traveling exhibit schedule is finalized, it will be posted on www.outdooralabama.com.

Click here to see the winners!

Categories and Winners

Alabama State Parks

1st Place - Evan Lanier, Pulpit Rock at Cheaha State Park

2nd Place - Brad Lackey, DeSoto Falls at DeSoto State Park

3rd Place - John Denney III, Dawn fishing at Wind Creek State Park

Honorable Mention - Katie Gwinn, Hiking at Oak Mountain State Park

Birds

1st Place - Christopher Baker, Sandhill cranes at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge

2nd Place - Jim Flynn, Blue jay in Albertville

3rd Place - Amber Hart, Blue grosbeak at the Mallard Fox Creek Wildlife Management Area in Lawrence County

Honorable Mention - Stacey Reid, Great horned owl in Lauderdale County

Wildlife

1st Place - Amanda Chapman, Raccoon in Tuscumbia

2nd Place - Lindsey Green, Fox kits in Union Grove

3rd Place - Christopher Jessee, Black bear in Saraland

Honorable Mention - John Denney III, Fox squirrel

Cold-blooded Critters

1st Place - Matthew Dees, American alligator near the Mobile Bay Causeway

2nd Place - Amber Hart, Spotted salamander in Guntersville

3rd Place - Matthew Dees, Land crab near the Mobile Bay Causeway

Honorable Mention - Gene Tilley, Tree frog in Ethelsville

Bugs and Butterflies

1st Place - Amber Hart, Marbled orbweaver in Guntersville

2nd Place - Brent Eanes, Painted lady on Dauphin Island

3rd Place - Jim Flynn, Red ant in Albertville

Honorable Mention - Christopher Baker, Bee on Joe-Pye Weed

Sweet Home Alabama

1st Place - Benjamin Rollings, Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival in Foley

2nd Place - Jeff Hampton, Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville

3rd Place - Tamara Petty-Neal, Downtown Mobile

Honorable Mention - Joe Miller, Etowah Memorial Bridge in Gadsden

Nature-Based Recreation

1st Place - Laurie Schaerer, Net casting in Bayou la Batre

2nd Place - Amata Hinkle, Caving in Jackson County

3rd Place - Chris Funk, Angler with a spotted bass on the Coosa River near Wetumpka

Honorable Mention - Jesse Adams, Hikers in the Talladega National Forest

Shoots and Roots

1st Place - Jim Bale, Deer moss at the Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge

2nd Place - Peter Marting, Frost's bolete mushroom in the Talladega National Forest

3rd Place - Audra Spears, Wild azalea at Lake Martin

Honorable Mention - Gene Tilley, Yellow-fringed orchid in Millport

Scenic

1st Place - Richard Jenkins, Oak Street in Magnolia Springs

2nd Place - Keith Bozeman, Flint Creek cascade in Vinemont

3rd Place - Michael Vaughn Jr., Sunset at Fairhope pier on Mobile Bay

Honorable Mention - Jamie Williams, Covered bridge on the Madison County Nature Trail

Young Photographers

1st Place - Drake Allen (age 16), Damselfly

2nd Place - Blakely Stafford (age 17), Speckled trout caught on Dauphin Island

3rd Place - Levi Lynn (age 16), Butterfly

Honorable Mention - Levi Odom (age 10), Brother fishing in Vernon

For more information about the Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest, visit www.outdooralabama.com/photocontest.

ADCNR promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. Learn more at www.outdooralabama.com.

