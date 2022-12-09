A special meeting was held at the Marion Arts Center Nov. 17 to discuss development of the historic Gus Mitchell store and surrounding buildings.
Tommie Lee Bryant, who owns the site and started the restoration in 2010, said work is continuing to turn the historic store into a museum. “We would like it to be a place where the community can come to step back in time and see what an old country store was like,” said Project Administrator Jeannetta Edwards.
“I got it to a certain point. But when I got to that certain point, I knew I needed someone to help me along the way,” Bryant said. That’s when he hired Edwards to be the project administrator. Over the last few years, Bryant has restored the store and the fellowship hall, but there is more to be done to preserve this historical site.
Bryant, who grew up in the Vilula community, said he remembers when Gus Mitchell’s store was the hub of the community. “Mr. Mitchell was a great supporter of the Vilula community and the Vilula Colored School, which sat right across the street from the store. His daughter Marietta was the supervisor of the Colored School,” Edwards said.
She also explained The Fellowship Hall, located next to the store, was where the community would gather for dances, celebrations and community meetings. “Every 4th of July and Labor Day, Gus Mitchell hosted a huge bar-b-que celebration for the entire community,” Edward said. “People would come from miles around. Mitchell would run a tab for local farmers so they could charge the things they needed until their crops came in. He sold everything, from kerosene to nylon stockings.”
The site was recently recognized by the Alabama Historical Commission as an Alabama Historical Site, “and they recommended we apply to be listed on the National Register of Historical sites, which we are in the process of doing,” Edward said. An historical marker was erected on the site in August.
“Last month we got a grant from the Alabama Historical Commission to do more work,” Edward said. One project underway is cleaning and cataloging some artifacts from the store that will be displayed in the store once it opens as a museum.
Community members at the meeting were supportive of the plans Bryant and Edwards have so far. At this point there is no set timeframe for completion of the project. However, both Bryant and Edwards said they are now reaching out to the community to find people interested in helping.
“Students from Marion Military Institute have been contacted for a community service project” to help clean and catalog artifacts, Edwards said.
She added that they want to tell more than just Gus Mitchell’s story. “We invite family histories from this community because Gus Mitchell was such a community icon that we would like to tell everybody's story,” she said.
She also said they need financial assistance. If anyone would like to help, the easiest way to contact Bryant or Mitchell is through Main Street Marion. The email address is mainstreetmarional@gmail.com. The website is www.discovermarional.org.
