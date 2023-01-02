An "industrial accident" at Montgomery Regional Airport (MGM) on New Year's Eve claimed the life of one American Airlines ground crew member and shut down air traffic for several hours.
The airport issued a statement on Saturday saying: "Today around 3 p.m. an American Airlines ground crew [P]iedmont employee was involved in a fatality, no additional information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased."
Read more at 1819News.com here.
