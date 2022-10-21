The Blank Slate Monument, a statue commemorating Civil Rights history, has arrived at the ArtsRevive Pocket Park and will be on display through late November.
”This monument which has traveled across the country will end its tour in the perfect place, Selma," said ArtsRevive Director Becky Youngblood. "We hope this monument will bring tourists who recognize Selma’s important role in American history.”
Created by Ghanaian artist Kwame Akoto-Bamfo the statue has a WI-FI enabled slate that allows visitors to post anonymous messages on social justice. It depicts a slave, a Black Union soldier, a mother and a baby to represent the evolution of the movement for civil rights.
“The Blank Slate is my contribution to healing for people of African descent. It is my voice note to the song of Freedom that has been sung for generations by my traumatized enslaved ancestors.. ancestors that I share with Black people in the USA," said Akoto-Bamfo.
"The monument transcends space and time because it allows us to stand with our ancestors as we vent on the same frustrating and traumatizing experiences that our ancestors faced. Perhaps as we heal, they our ancestors, will heal with us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.