A body was found on Tuesday morning under water near the Jackson Street Bridge in Demopolis.
According to the Demopolis Times authorities responded to the scene where the body was found after a railroad worker made the discovery at around 1 p.m.
The body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to determine an identity and cause of death.
Demopolis Police Chief Rex Flowers said that an investigation has begun and charges may be brought depending on the outcome of the autopsy.
