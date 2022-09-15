A body that was found under water near a bridge in Demopolis has been identified as Thomas Taylor, who was recently reported missing along with another man, Damon Gibson.
According to the Marengo County Leader, Demopolis Police Chief Rex Flowers said that the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences made the identification but has not determined the cause of death.
Gibson remains missing and the circumstances of his disappearance may be criminal in nature, Flowers said.
Anyone who has information on Gibson's disappearance is encouraged to call the Demopolis Police Department at 334-289-3073.
