The Booker T. Washington Economic Development Summit will take place at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel on Sept. 14 and 15.
The theme of this year's summit is "Restore, Renew, Regenerate: Build Back Better for Tomorrow".
Those welcome to attend include entrepreneurs from the minority business sector, as well as trade association leaders and community organizations among others.
See this page online for more information. The Renaissance Montgomery Hotel is located at 201 Tallapoosa Street.
