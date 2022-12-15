Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Zeta Eta Omega Chapter and Woman and Youth Services will hold a book giveaway event and breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Admission is free. There will be Christmas carols, free food and free books, as well as other activities.
The event is being held in collaboration with the Selma City Council, Dallas County Commissioner's Office and Thrivent.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the George P. Evans Reception Hall at 2 Lawrence Street in Selma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.