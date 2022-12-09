Reading is Fun is hosting a Breakfast with Santa for children on Dec. 17 at George Evans Conference Center.
The free event hosted by Alpha Kappa Alpha and Zeta Eta Omega and Women and Youth Services will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Lawrence St.
It will include Christmas carols, food and free books.
Also collaborating are Selma City Council and Dallas County Commission.
For more information, contact Ms. Amber Milton at almaka89@yahoo.com.
