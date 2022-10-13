The 2nd Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk will be held at Valley Creek Park (next to Bloch Park) Saturday, Oct. 15 at 9 a.m.
The Selma Fire Department, who have been wearing pink all month, will be featured guests.
