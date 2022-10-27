The Countess of Carnarvon, whose home in England is featured on "Downton Abbey's", will be the keynote speaker at a reception in the upcoming Wilcox Historical Society (WHS) 2023 Tour of Homes.
The welcome reception will take place on Friday, March 24 where Lady Carnarvon will share her experiences of living in and maintaining Highclere Castle, a 5,000 acre estate in Hampshire, England.
The building is historic, going back 300 years in the Carnarvon family.
“Highclere Castle is one of the most iconic and beloved homes in the world,” stated WHS President Lance Britt. “Lady Carnarvon has been integral in its preservation and will share her experiences with all of us."
"We are honored she has agreed to join us for the Tour” he continued. “I cannot wait to hear her stories from the real-life “Downton Abbey” and have Lady Carnarvon experience true Southern Hospitality. It will be the perfect way to start the Tour!”
Tickets will be available on Dec. 1 and can be purchased on Eventbrite. For more information, visit wilcoxhistoricalsociety.org.
