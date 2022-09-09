Broad Street Books will host a reading by former Alabama poet laureate Jennifer Horne on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m.
“As part of its mission, Broad Street Books is proud to bring this level of critically recognized talent to Selma and to once again remind us of the power of poetry to excite and to heal," said Broad Books owner David Tipmore.
Horne was the poet laureate for Alabama from 2017 to 2021. She will read from her collection, "Borrowed Light" and from her late mother, Dodie Walton Horne's, collection "Root & Plant & Bloom".
“Thanks to my mother I was introduced to poetry at an early age, as a form of creative expression, solace, and joy," Horne said. "I’m so pleased to have the chance, for the very first time, to do a reading of my work and my mother’s together, letting the poems be in conversation with one another. I love reading poems aloud and engaging with an audience, and I am very much looking forward to being in Selma for this event.”
Horne will be introduced by Dr. Don Noble, who is the host of Alabama Public Television’s “Bookmark” series.
