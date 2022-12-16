The cupolas that are such a recognizable part of historic Brown Chapel have been restored and are back in place.
Repairing the iconic cupolas on the church where marchers gathered before walking to the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Bloody Sunday is just one of the accomplishments since the restoration multimillion-dollar project began in June 2021, but there is still a long way to go, according to Project Manager and Director Juanda Maxwell.
“We have re-pointed all of the bricks,” which means the mortar has been repaired, Maxwell said. “A lot of the brick had holes where water and termites were coming through. We had extensive water and termite damage. We had to get the recipe for the old-style mortar, because you can’t put new mortar on old buildings.”
