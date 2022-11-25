Dwayne Hudson from Bullock County is the winner of this year's Iron Bowl Throw & Go contest.
Hudson completed the 12 yard pass to win the Black Belt Community Foundation (BBCF) contest.
"His donation along with hundreds of others came together to support community granting across all 12 of BBCF's service counties in the Alabama Black Belt!" the BBCF said on their Facebook page.
The Iron Bowl is slated to take place tomorrow at the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa at 2:30 p.m.
