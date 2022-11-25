2022 Iron Bowl Throw & Go contest

From left to right: BBCF Community Associates Ronald Smith, Betty Sanders, 2022 Throw & Go contest winner Dwayne Hudson, BBCF President Felecia Lucky, BBCF board member and Bullock County Community Assocs. Coordinator, Robert Turner, and Union Springs, AL Mayor, Saint T. Thomas. Image from BBCF's Facebook page.

Dwayne Hudson from Bullock County is the winner of this year's Iron Bowl Throw & Go contest. 

Hudson completed the 12 yard pass to win the Black Belt Community Foundation (BBCF) contest. 

"His donation along with hundreds of others came together to support community granting across all 12 of BBCF's service counties in the Alabama Black Belt!" the BBCF said on their Facebook page.

The Iron Bowl is slated to take place tomorrow at the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa at 2:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.