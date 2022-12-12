Curtis Stewart, a native of Butler County, was named administrator by Gov. Kay Ivey to the ABC Board.
Hailing from Greenville, Stewart previously served as deputy commissioner. He replaces Mac Gipson, who was ABC Board Administrator for 12 years.
He received his Bachelor of Science degree from the Commerce School of Washington and Lee University before working at the Atlanta office of Peat, Marwick, Mitchell, and Co., Certified Public Accountants.
“I am honored for Governor Ivey to give me this opportunity to serve in her administration and to continue my service to the great state of Alabama,” said Stewart in a press release.
“I am excited about getting to know the team members of the ABC and working together with them to provide products to the citizens of Alabama, along with providing funds used for governmental services throughout the state.”
