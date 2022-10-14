Butler County native Patrick Lindsey has been named the executive director of the newly launched Alabama Medical Cannabis Association in Montgomery.
According to Alabama Political Reporter Lindsey lives in Montgomery and has worked in governmental affairs for 17 years, including managing political campaigns and lobbying.
The association was launched to promote cannabis as a medical treatment for patients. A website for the group can be accessed at www.alabamamedicalcannabisassociation.com.
