Carnell "Cadillac" Williams will remain on the Auburn Tigers football team as assistant coach after serving as interim head coach.
Williams filled in the role after previous head coach Bryan Harsin was fired in October. Auburn University recently hired Hugh Freeze to be head coach.
Williams released a statement on Tuesday expressing his thanks to various people, in particular his family and the Auburn team and fanbase.
"To these incredible players, you are a very special group of young men," he said. "Words cannot express how proud I am of you and the love I have for how each of you poured yourselves totally into this program. You showed the world that regardless of what others may believe, nothing is impossible as long as you believe."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.