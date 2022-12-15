Cahaba Medical Care with its community partners is hosting Christmas on the Lawn at J. Paul Jones Hospital in Camden today from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The free event will feature a Santa’s Workshop, a DIY ornament-making station, caroling, free food, as well as door prizes and two bicycles will be given away.
“Cahaba Medical Care takes great pride in ensuring we provide our community quality, comprehensive, compassionate care," Dr. John Waites, CEO of Cahaba Medical Care Foundation. "But that compassion goes beyond the four walls of our exam rooms and into the hearts of our communities. We are thrilled to partner for this event and hopefully make someone’s holiday a little brighter.”
Cahaba Medical Group is partnering with UAB Department of Sanitation Health for the event and with J. Paul Jones Hospital, located at 317 McWilliams Avenue in Camden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.