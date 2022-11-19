An Oakland, Calif., tattoo artist is raising money for the Selma-based LGBTQ nonprofit Knights and Orchids Society.
In a story in the Bay Area Reporter, nonbinary tattoo artist Cedre Csillagi talks about his fundraising effort he started six months ago amid a flurry of anti-transgender legislation being passed across the country to somehow benefit LGBTQ people in Southern states where the bulk of the transphobic bills were being adopted.
So he started a fundraiser of $500 toward the Black-led Knights and Orchids Society in Selma, people can sign up for a limited number of sessions Csillagi is offering each month to ink them with a special pansy tattoo they designed.
Read more about the fundraiser here.
