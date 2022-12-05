A Camden man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting resulted in the injury of a man who is currently being treated in a Birmingham hospital.
According to Alabama News Network Trevor Johnson, 23, is accused of shooting Tyrese Dorch, 23, following an argument.
Johnson is also facing a charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle. The shooting reportedly occurred on Sunday morning near the Meadowbrook community.
Read the Alabama News Network story here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.