The former American Candy Factory in Selma received extensive damage in the Jan. 12 tornado, but the current owner said he will stick to his plan of turning the building into a recreational facility for youths. In fact, he sees this as a blessing in disguise.
Officer Lewis Atkins of the Selma Police Department bought the old candy factory building last year. His plan is to turn it into a safe facility for young people to come have fun and get them off of the streets and out of trouble. He calls it the Laser Dungeon.
“We’ll have laser tag and an arcade,” Atkins said. “And in the big lot where all of the debris is spread will be the go cart area.” Atkins said he is trying to “think outside of the box. So, when people come here, I want them to have an experience and enjoy their time here, especially the kids in the community.”
Then the tornado hit. “Unfortunately, the tornado sucked 80 to 90% of the drywall out of the building and threw it all over the neighborhood,” Lewis said. He said he’s been told he should “just knock it down and start from scratch,” but he points out that the steel beam skeleton of the building is in pretty good shape and is solid. He said he does not see a need to knock the building down, especially since he wanted to make some changes anyway.
“In time, it will look like a whole new building,” Atkins said. “It’s blessing in disguise because it took out most of the walls I was going to take out anyway. I look at it as a way to start over fresh.”
The problem Lewis is having is getting insurance. “I learned the hard way a lot of people don’t want to give insurance to a business that will have a lot of kids. It’s a liability,” Atkins said. And even though he said he has been going back and forth with insurance companies, he couldn’t get insurance before the storm hit.
Atkins said he has reached out to FEMA but has no answers from them yet. He started a GoFundMe to pay for renovations and to get a cleanup crew to pick up the pieces of his building from other areas of the neighborhood. The name of the project is Inspiring Hope in Spite of.
If you want to go to the Go Fund Me, it is www.gofundme.com/f/inspiring-hope-in-spite-of or reach out to him on Facebook under Pharaoh Williams. Through there you can send him a personal message.
“After everything is all said and done, I’m definitely going to rebuild,” Atkins said. “The old saying is a minor setback for a major comeback. That’s what’s about to happen – a major comeback.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.