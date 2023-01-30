Meadowview Christian kindergartners sang songs in the dark as the Jan. 12 tornado roared over their heads and through the center of Selma.
With no power and reports of a tornado on the ground, the teachers used music to distract the children from the havoc being wreaked outside their doors.
The distraction may have worked for a time, but reality hit as soon as they walked outside and saw the devastation all around them, said their teacher, Rachel Colley.
“Most kids experienced trauma from the storm, even though we tried to keep them as unaware as possible. When they went outside, they saw what happened,” Colley said.
