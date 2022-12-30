A car wreck on the westbound lanes of U.S. 80 in Dallas County this morning caused a closure.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) it was a two-vehicle wreck near the near the 82 mile marker in Dallas County at approximately 7:56 a.m.
The Alabama Department of Transportation and troopers from the ALEA Highway Patrol Division were on the scene to investigate.
