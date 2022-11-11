Cemetery Preservation Group (CPG) will hold a tree giveaway at Valley Grande Walking Trail Park on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CPG received a grant from the Arbor Day Foundation, funded by International Paper, to give away 400 three-gallon trees. These include dogwood, white oak, blackgum, baldcypress and redbud.
CPG's partners include the Alabama Urban Forestry Association and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.
Trees will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis at the park located at 190 County Rd 16 in Valley Grande.
