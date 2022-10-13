John T. Haskell, who managed the Central Alabama Fair and was a member of the Selma Lions Club, has passed away at the age of 74.
According to an obituary from Selma Funeral Home, Haskell passed away on Oct. 10. He was married to his wife, Linda, and had three children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The Central Alabama Fair sponsored by the Lions Club has become a staple in the Dallas County and Black Belt region, first taking place at Bloch Park in 1956. More information on its history can be found here.
Visitation will take place today from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Selma Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held tomorrow at Live Oak Cemetery. Rev. Diane Everette will officiate.
