The annual Central Alabama Fair sponsored by the Selma Lion's Club will take place Nov. 1-5.
The Rotary Club will be on hand to serve Cozy Dawgs, Gospel Tabernacle will serve food, Meadowview Christian PTO will put on Bingo, Crosspoint Christian Church will have a dunking booth, Tickled Pink Petting Zoo will be present, as well as an arts and craft exhibit from local first graders.
Shackleford Lane from Autaugaville will provide music.
Tickets are $6 at the gate. Children under 36 inches are free. See here for a list of times and armband prices.
