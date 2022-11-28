Central Alabama is under a slight risk for severe weather that includes the possibility of a tornado tomorrow.
According to weather reports, other threats include damaging winds up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.
A portion of the Black Belt is under the slight risk category while another portion, including Montgomery, is under a marginal risk where severe weather is less likely but still possible.
The public is advised to take precautions as needed and stay up to date with weather updates. A Facebook page for the Dallas County Emergency Management can be seen here.
