Selma Tax Collector Aaron Roper is notifying the public of changes to be made on property tax bills in the upcoming season.
Bills will have a different look to them as the city and county property tax obligations will be on the same bill, said a message to media from Roper.
"This will be the first year where the bills will be consolidated onto one bill," he said. "The bill will appear as if there has been an increase in your property taxes, but it’s just the City and County portions are combined. Therefore, the entire payment will be made at one time at the central hub for property tax collection - the Dallas County Courthouse."
Payments can be made by mailing the Office of the Tax Collector at P.O. Box 987 Selma, AL 36702, or visiting the office at 105 Lauderdale Street.
The office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, excluding holidays.
In addition to mail and walk-ins using cash, payments can be made using check, money orders, credit cards and online.
"We want to encourage property owners to utilize the website to pay your property tax payments," said Roper's message. "This will save you time, allow you to make a payment 24 hours a day, and will produce an immediate receipt that will be sent to your phone or computer for your records."
Online payments can be made here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.