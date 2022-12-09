The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) recently awarded grants to child advocacy groups that serve 11 counties, including several in the Black Belt area.
The grants will go to assisting in the emotional support of child victims, as well as law enforcement with investigation and prosecution.
“Child abuse is a horrendous act that can leave victims not only with physical injuries, but emotional scars that can last a lifetime without the proper healing and support,” said Gov. Kay Ivey in an announcement. “I commend the compassionate care that these organizations provide to victims each day.”
Child Protect Inc. in Montgomery County received $125,602. Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention, serving Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties, received $168,692.
“ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in supporting these agencies that help these most vulnerable victims,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.