Christmas on the Lawn in Camden is set for Dec. 15 at the J. Paul Jones Hospital Lawn.
The event is presented by J. Paul Jones Hospital, as well as Cahaba Medical Care - Camden, and the UAB Sanitation Health Program. The event will feature Santa, food, family friendly activities, caroling and more.
For more information, call Monique Singleton or Shay Pledger at 334-682-4131 or Patricia Cade at 205-277-2367.
The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. J. Paul Jones Hospital is located at 317 McWilliams Avenue in Camden.
