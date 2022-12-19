Orrville will hold its Christmas with Mrs. Claus toy giveaway event on Dec. 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Presents will be given out to children of all ages. Mrs. Claus and Santa's elves will be present for the event. There will also be free cocoa.
The giveaway will take place on 14565 Main Street in Orrville. Those interested in making monetary or gift donations can visit this address.
The event is sponsored by Lone Wolf Garage and Customs, as well as supporting contributors.
