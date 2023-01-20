Historic churches in Montgomery and Hayneville were included in a $4 million grant from the National Trust's African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.
35 historic Black churches were given grants from the fund, with Old Ship African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church in Montgomery and First Missionary Baptist Church in Hayneville being among them.
According to Savingplaces.org, this was the largest fund investment for the trust.
Old Ship African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church was established in 1852 and is said to be the oldest Black church in the city. The funds will be used to repair the building exterior and roof.
First Missionary Baptist Church in Hayneville was a gathering place for activists during the Civil Rights Movement. Funds will be used for "major repairs" to the building.
