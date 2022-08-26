The city of Selma is closing in on next year’s budget, but one major issue is refinancing a bond to avoid a large payment that will come due next fiscal year.
The city can’t refinance the bond because the city doesn’t have a bond rating, which works much like a credit rating. The city doesn’t have a bond rating because it had not completed required financial audits for three years.
There’s progress on that front. Andrew Waits, an accountant with Carr, Riggs and Ingram CPAs, presented two of the three past-due audits at the council’s Aug. 23 meeting. The third audit should be done just before the current fiscal year ends on Sept. 30, Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. told the council.
Now that two of the required audits are in hand and the third is almost done, Perkins told the council at their Aug. 24 budget meeting that he could say “with 90% assurance” that the city will be able to refinance the bond and avoid the high payment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.