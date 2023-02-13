The Selma City Council is holding a special called meeting on Tuesday night to discuss setting up a Special Disaster Recovery Fund.
The resolution for the fund will most likely hold funds coming from the federal government to help pay for storm debris removal from the Jan. 12 tornado.
The council will also approve a contract for a consultant to oversee disaster recovery efforts.
Also on the agenda is approval to replace a 100 Gallon Water Heater for Police Department and other supplies, waiving fees for Performing Arts Center to be used by the Coalition of Concerned Families on Monday, February 27th (open to close of City Hall business hours) and Tuesday, February 28th (4:30 pm until 8:00 pm); and approval to place the Red Bar & Grille, LLC on First Read.
