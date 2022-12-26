The Selma City Council again voiced their support for a downtown paving project, but they said they aren’t willing to commit to the project until they know what, if anything, the Dallas County Commission plans to chip in.
The project calls for repaving downtown’s seven busiest streets – Alabama Avenue, Selma Avenue, Lauderdale Street, Water Avenue, Franklin Street, Washington Street and Church Street – and upgrading traffic signals and striping at a cost $1,545,625.
On Nov. 22, the council balked at a plan that would use 60% of the council’s oil reserve funds for the project. Mayor James Perkins Jr. returned to the council’s Dec. 13 meeting with a plan that would use 31% of the reserve funds for the project. But the council told Perkins that they were unwilling to commit city funds until they know what the county commission will contribute to the project.
To read more subscribe to the print edition at selmasun.com/subscribe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.