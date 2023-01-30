Selma and Dallas County are facing up to $20 million in costs to remove debris left over from the Jan. 12 tornado and no contracts are in place yet to hire companies to do the moving more than two weeks later.
The governments also still haven’t been reimbursed from FEMA or the state for much of the $4 million in costs to remove debris from Hurricane Zeta in October 2020, according to Dallas County Commission Chairman Jimmy Nunn.
The state has debris trucks picking up limbs on state roads, including Dallas Avenue, and dozens more debris trucks are parked all around Dallas County waiting to win a contract with the city or county and get started picking up debris on their streets. But neither government has entered into a contract with a firm yet.
Nunn told the Rotary Club of Selma in their meeting Monday that Dallas County planned to do the estimated $1 million in debris removal themselves and not hire a contractor.
That’s because the county has had to get bridge loans for two years to cover expenses from cleaning up after Zeta as they wait to get reimbursed the 75% of costs by FEMA and 12.5% from the state, Nunn said.
One reason it has taken two years is because FEMA is very picky about paperwork and has even denied payments due to photos of debris being taken from incorrect angles, Nunn said.
County officials may have made some headway toward getting federal payments after sitting down with US Rep. Terri Sewell and other federal representatives while they were in town after the Jan. 12 tornado, Nunn said.
The city can’t hire contractors that want money upfront because they don’t have $15 million on hand and they can’t qualify for a bridge loan due to poor credit, Nunn said. So their removal process could be even slower.
The Selma Sun has requested comment from city officials about debris removal and will update this story when it is received.
Dallas County was not hit as hard as the city by this tornado, but there are several spots in great need, including in Orrville, Beloit and Highway 80 near International Paper, Nunn added.
