As Selma City Council looks at the 2022-2023 budget, one of the major issues is employee salaries.
Mayor James Perkins Jr. has proposed a 5% raise for all employees. The cost of the raises would be covered by using a $2 million budget surplus along with American Rescue Plan funds. However, there may not be another budget surplus, and American Rescue Plan funds will not be available after next year, so the raise would have to be covered by a tax increase by the time the 2023-2024 budget is approved in a year.
“The public will have the opportunity to make that decision,” Perkins said. “If we take it upon ourselves to presume the public’s decision (by not approving the pay increase because it’s not covered), then it really is going to have a major disruptive effect on government operations.”
Perkins said that if former Mayor Darrio Melton hadn’t laid off city employees during his term, “the city would be bankrupt.” The layoffs left the city with a cash reserve, but “there was no recreation department, no code enforcement, no personnel department, only two people in the cemetery department. No work was getting done.”
Perkins said that the public would go along with a tax increase if they “see an increase in performance, see the direction we’re going and citizens are pleased with the direction we’re going.” He said employees will appreciate that the executive and legislative branches advocated for them, even if the public doesn’t go along with a tax increase down the line.
Several council members were concerned about sustaining the raises.
“We don’t want to be careless,” Finance Chair Troy Harvill said. “We’ve got to be diligent with our debt service. We want to repair our credit. We don’t want to get sloppy with the budget and make a mess.”
Council President Warren “Billy” Young said he is concerned that the city won’t bring IN as much sales tax as projected. “There’s always a lot of unknowns with doing budget projections,” he said.
The new budget must be approved by the time the current fiscal year ends Sept. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.