Employees in three city of Selma departments are no longer on strike, but their bosses said their employees have told them they will do “minimal work for minimal pay.”
Department heads Dr. Denisha Hendricks of parks and recreation, Henry Hicks of public works and Reginald Wells of the cemetery department appeared on WHBB radio and Facebook Live Friday to discuss the reaction of city employee to the current version of the city’s budget for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.
“Our employees, based on the actions of the council to reject the mayor’s proposed budget, said they will do minimum work for minimum pay. For minimum pay, they will perform minimum work,” Hendricks said. “It is not a strike. They are reporting to work. But they feel, in their words, they will not be performing working as indentured servants for minimum pay.”
Wells said that a memo he sent to local funeral homes Thursday advising them that graves will not be dug at the city cemeteries has been rescinded after he said he got “clarity on what our workers are trying to do.”
About 65 employees from the public works, parks and recreation, and cemetery departments went on strike for a day Thursday because raises included in Mayor James Perkins Jr.’s version of the budget were reduced in a budget proposed by the city council. Perkins can suggest changes to the budget, but the final decision rests with the council. The budget must be approved before the new fiscal year begins on Oct. 1.
Perkins proposed a $23.8 million budget that included a 5% raise for all employees and an entry wage of $12 an hour for laborers. The 5% raise is not included in in the council’s budget, and the entry wage is set at $11.
The council’s budget is about $4.4 million less. The difference is because the council removed nonrecurring revenue that Perkins included in the budget to make it possible to offer employees a 5% raise and to raise entry salaries to $12 an hour. The nonrecurring revenue, which includes federal American Rescue Plan funds that will not be available again and cash surplus from previous years, was placed in a separate account.
Hicks said the budget the city’s 18 department heads worked on with the mayor “is a balanced budget with a raise for everybody” that can be sustained through the end of next fiscal year. Hendricks agreed. “What was presented by the mayor is a balanced budget based on good information,” she said.
All sides agree that after the 2022-2023 fiscal year, new revenue will have to be found to sustain the budget. That is the reason a majority of the council said they reduced the budget. Hicks and Hendricks said that they believe new revenue will be needed to sustain the city council’s budget after the next fiscal year.
“The elephant in the room is that we’ve got to raise (ad valorum) taxes,” Hicks said. He said the council should let the voters decide if they will approve a tax increase rather than having the council decide the issue. “Put it on a ballot. Let the people have their say,” Hicks said.
In his “Fix it Friday” podcast, Perkins said the raises the council gave to police officers and firefighters added $2.6 million to the budget, which is covered for the coming fiscal year but not for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. He said in the budget he presented to the council giving the raises to laborers would cost another $266,000, about 10% of the cost of raises for public safety employees.
Perkins said he was going to let employees speak for themselves, but he urged the public “to pay attention and get engaged” in the process. “Your silence is deafening,” Perkins said to his audience. “You cannot continue to remain silent.”
