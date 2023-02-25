The city of Selma may allow residents to live in travel trailers or recreation vehicles on their property while their homes are being repaired.
City Attorney Major Madison Jr. told the city council at their Feb. 23 work session that his office has been working on an ordinance that would temporarily waive an existing ordinance disallowing residents to live in travel trailers or RVs parked on their properties. Madison said he hoped to have an ordinance ready for the council to consider at their Feb. 28 meeting.
The subject came up when citizen Tom Headley suggested a six-month moratorium on enforcement of the ordinance so people could stay and watch over their property while it is being repaired after the tornado. Headley said lifting enforcement of the ordinance would help prevent people leaving the city and not coming back as a result of the tornado. “We need to keep people in Selma,” Headley said.
“The discussion of people leaving Selma is a valid one,” Madison said.
President Pro-Tem Clay Carmichael said he was “glad to hear” that the administrative branch was looking at the issue.
