The City of Montgomery is taking applications for the Mayor's Young Professional Council.
"The program was established by Mayor Steven L. Reed in 2020 to enhance young professionals' voices in municipal and regional decision-making," says the city's Facebook page.
The council is aimed at Montgomery professionals between 18 and 35 years old. Members serve a two-year term. The deadline to submit an application is Jan. 10.
For more information or to apply, see the website here.
