The City of Selma has partnered with Foot Soldiers Park and Education Center to created the Save Selma 2023 Fund to assist those affected by the devastating tornado damage last week.
"A dedicated fund has been created for community members who need immediate financial aid as designated by the Mayor’s office and other relief organizations," stated a press release.
"Donations will be used in the coming days to provide shelter, food, and structural repairs to the many damaged buildings. The fund will also provide larger support for more long-term recovery needs that the city and local organizations might encounter."
A link for the City of Selma's relief form can be found here. Click here for the Foot Soldiers Park Save Selma 2023 Fund page.
