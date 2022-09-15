The City of Selma has announced that their official website has been redesigned with new features.
The city government announced on their Facebook page that the new design makes the site user-friendly and is easer to navigate, as well as ADA-accessible.
"We welcome visitors with updated and detailed information about our municipal government and the services we offer to the citizens of Selma," their Facebook post said.
See the redesigned website at www.selma-al.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.