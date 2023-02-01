Home hit by tornado Selma

The City of Tuscaloosa is taking donations for the ongoing tornado recovery effort in Selma. 

According to a WVUA 23 story, donations will be taken through Feb. 3 and can be dropped off at any Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue station. 

The following are being accepted: 

Nonperishable food

Toiletries

Diapers for babies and adults

Bottled water

Feminine hygiene products

First aid supplies

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Work gloves

Heavy duty trash bags

