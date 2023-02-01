The City of Tuscaloosa is taking donations for the ongoing tornado recovery effort in Selma.
According to a WVUA 23 story, donations will be taken through Feb. 3 and can be dropped off at any Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue station.
The following are being accepted:
Nonperishable food
Toiletries
Diapers for babies and adults
Bottled water
Feminine hygiene products
First aid supplies
Paper towels
Toilet paper
Work gloves
Heavy duty trash bags
