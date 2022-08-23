Retired Selma employees will get a one-time bonus for their years of service, but first the Selma City Council has to figure out where the funds to cover the bonus will come from.
The Alabama Legislature passed a bill in the last session allowing governing bodies in Alabama to give their retirees a one-time bonus of $2 a month for every year of service. The bonus would cost the city about $115,000, according to a letter to the city from the Retirement Systems of Alabama.
At its work session and Aug. 9 meeting, the Selma City Council supported giving its retirees a one-time lump sum, but the council first had to determine where to place the funds in the budget. The council decided to include adding the funds for the bonus as part of the budget process, which must be completed by the time the fiscal year begins on Oct. 1.
