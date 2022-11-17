School officials asked the community for their help on Wednesday.
“We realize we have some large gaps that we have to fill in,” Selma City Schools Superintendent Dr. Zickeyous Byrd said at a community meeting. “We have a pathway, but we’re missing the community, the church.”
Byrd said teachers tell him, “they are tired and overwhelmed.” Selma High School Principal Stoney Pritchett echoed the call for help. “We are here to educate children, but oftentimes we find ourselves dealing with safety measures,” Pritchett said. “We are not highly trained professionals to check for weapons, fentanyl and things of that nature. But we find ourselves doing that all day long.”
Pritchett said, “I need your help at home, at church. Our kids are crying out for help. We need your help. We need the community to wrap around the kids and create a village. When I was a kid, it was the village.”Councilwoman Lesia James said that when she was growing up, “the village was everybody my parents knew. And everybody knew my dad. We are in deep trouble. We’ve got to pull these heels off, pull the hair up and get to working.”
Speakers said parental involvement is key. “When I was growing up, my parents came into my room and went through my stuff,” Selma Police Chief Fulford said. “We cannot be afraid of our children.”
Pritchett agreed. “They are not animals,” Pritchett said, referring to kids. “If you approach them the right way, they definitely will respond. We need your support. We (teachers) just can’t do it alone. It’s getting to be tough. It’s getting to be sad.”
Speakers said that kids need the church, and churches need to be more involved with youth.
“What we’re dealing with is not a local issue,” Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. said. “Where did our moral compass get broken? We’ve lost value for human life. it’s a major problem.”
Selma City Councilwoman Jannie Thomas also stood. “Some of our babies have seen a lot,” she said. “This world will destroy your child. We’re not trying to control your life; we’re trying to save it.”
Jerria Martin of Drug Free Communities of Dallas County said, “Our babies are catching hell.”
Minister Henry Chris Minter said, “We can’t just talk about credentials; we have to do the work. Why are we the way we are? We gotta go where they are. What do we have in place as a community? We got to get back to what matters.”
Cicely Curtis said, “We’ve got to get our children back to church. Church is in your heart. We have to share what we know. The grown folks won’t talk, so neither do the children.”
Attendees announced several things being done to help youth and raise awareness. Byrd is starting a mentoring program for adults to work with kids. James said she was organizing a 1,000-person march on Dec. 4. Carl “Dr. Feelgood” Moore said he is organizing a talent show on Dec. 10 with cash prizes, something Moore says catches the attention of young people.
Fulford said the Selma Police Department recently received a grant that includes money for mental health counseling. Martin said her organization provides drug prevention education for all Dallas County schools from their office at RB Hudson.
“Stop playing, Selma! Stop playing, church!” Curtis said. “Let’s build it!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.