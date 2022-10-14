Today civil rights organizations will meet in Montgomery to promote voter turnout and the expansion of Medicaid.
The meeting will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the EJI Legacy Museum in Montgomery to discuss voter turnout for the general election Nov. 8 general election, as well as Medicaid.
The meeting will be followed by a press conference and rally at 2:30 p.m. on the steps of the Alabama Capitol.
